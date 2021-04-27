Celebrating 20 Years Of 'Worship'

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter MICHAEL W. SMITH is planning to re-record and release his highest selling album of all time, WORSHIP. He's doing so in celebration of it's 20th anniversary, which takes place on SEPTEMBER 11th. The new album will be called WORSHIP FOREVER and will re-imagine the album from start to finish, this time, with a full symphony orchestra.

WORSHIP FOREVER will be recorded in front of a live audience at ALLEN ARENA on JULY 12th, 2021 in NASHVILLE, TN and released on SEPTEMBER 10th, 2021. Joining Smith on-stage for this special recording are friends: AMY GRANT, MATT REDMAN, TAUREN WELLS and more artists to be announced.

SMITH said, “The WORSHIP record was a special one for me. From the recording live in LAKELAND, FL - to the release on 9/11– the day our nation was attacked. I’ve seen God use those songs and that music in ways I could have never dreamed. I’m so excited, now, to be reimagining this record – start to finish – with a full Symphony Orchestra. It’s going to be a special recording and night.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

