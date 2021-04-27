Breland

BAD REALM/ATLANTIC RECORDS artist BRELAND has been chosen by YOUTUBE MUSIC as its next “Artist on the Rise,” a program designed to help break artists and amplify music’s most compelling up-and-comers.

The singer-songwriter and producer, who splits his time between NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES, has garnered more than 80 million views on his official YOUTUBE channel. In addition to his Platinum-certified breakout single, “My Truck” with SAM HUNT, he is known for his cross-genre collaborations in Country, Pop and Hip Hop with artists including NELLY, BLANCO BROWN, LAUREN ALAINA, CHASE RICE, KEITH URBAN, MICKEY GUYTON and RASCAL FLATTS’ GARY LEVOX, plus a recent songwriting collaboration with THOMAS RHETT.

“As someone who spent my entire high school career making YOUTUBE videos and posting my first song on YOUTUBE, being chosen for the Artist on the Rise campaign is a major accomplishment,” said BRELAND. “I love how this campaign tells the artists’ stories, which is something that I’m passionate about and even why I got into Country music in the first place. I’m truly excited to see how we’ll be able to weave parts of my story in and out of parts of the campaign.”

BRELAND and GUYTON are scheduled to perform his song, “Cross Country,” together on the JUNE 9th CMT MUSIC AWARDS. BRELAND will embark on his first headlining run, the “Cross Country Tour” this fall, with dates scheduled throughout SEPTEMBER and OCTOBER. ASHLEY COOKE and ROBYN OTTOLINI will each open select dates.

Find more information, and a short Q&A with BRELAND here.

« see more Net News