Black Music Month Features

SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, and STITCHER have launched three exclusive limited-engagement channels, an original podcast, and specialty music programming in honor of JUNE's BLACK MUSIC MONTH.

Two of the featured channels for the month include THE 2PAC CHANNEL and THE PRINCE CHANNEL. PANDORA’s Black Music Forever Station will also extend to its own SIRIUSXM channel.

The 2PAC Channel (ch. 104) will take a look at his life and music. It will also feature an original series where artists and celebrities will guest DJ their personal favorites from the legendary artist.

The PRINCE Channel (ch. 333) will feature music from his catalog. In addition, they will spotlight PRINCE's favorites from those who knew him best with Purple Playlists, B-sides and live performances.

PANDORA's Black Music Forever Radio (ch. 105)will spotlight the latest hits from current and breaking Black artists in Hip-Hop, R&B and Pop.

For a complete list of all the BLACK MUSIC MONTH features, check here.

« back to Net News