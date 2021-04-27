Music Data Explained By Experts

BENTZTOWN will host a free webinar for Programmers entitled “Stop Guessing, Start Winning: Your Music & Content Data, Explained and Transformed”. The event will be hosted by Programming vets MIKE MCVAY and RALPH CIPOLLA WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th at 9a (PT). The discussion will cover topics including:

•Content Placement & PPM Tactics: PPM crediting fundamentals. Common best-practices and placement tactics. How credit is earned or lost. Why you’re focusing on the wrong things?

•Music Execution: Common and not-so-obvious factors that determine action-plan success or failure, including the hidden advantages and silent killers.

•Observe how SpotGPS provides quick analysis and actionable insights that make a real difference regarding minute-to-minute performance, including the SpotGPS 3-in-5 review - See 3 things you should fix ASAP in only 5 minutes.

•See how to create quick, clear, and compelling snapshots of “good” and “bad” content and music execution that will inform and empower your team, ensuring action-plan compliance.

Click here to register.





