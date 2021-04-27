CMT revealed the 2021 “CMT MUSIC AWARDS” finalists in the “VIDEO OF THE YEAR” category TODAY (6/1). Fans have been voting for the last several weeks to determine which of the 14 initial nominees, announced last month (NET NEWS 5/13), would make it to the top six finalists.

The nominees have been narrowed down to: CARRIE UNDERWOOD and JOHN LEGEND with “Hallelujah,” ELLE KING and MIRANDA LAMBERT with “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” KANE BROWN with “Worldwide Beautiful,” KEITH URBAN featuring P!NK with “One Too Many,” KELSEA BALLERINI with “Hole in the Bottle,” and KENNY CHESNEY with “Knowing You.”

Fans can vote for the “VIDEO OF THE YEAR” award winner at vote.cmt.com. The top three nominees will be announced on TUESDAY, JUNE 8th, and the winner will be announced during the show, airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th as a six-network simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND.

