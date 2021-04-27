Sign Global Licensing Deal

LINUS ENTERTAINMENT INC and POPGURU SOUND & VISION LTD have signed a global licensing deal that will see future and back catalogue POPGURU releases being marketed and distributed by LINUS. That includes music from both THE CONFIDENCE EMPERORS and POPGURU label imprints. The new pact enables POPGURU to now bring LINUS’ marketing team and global reach to its artists.

LINUS Pres. GEOFF KULAWICK said, “It’s a real honour to be able to work with GRAHAM STAIRS again. He has repeatedly proven his A&R and record production skills, and his ability to personally connect with artists across many genres makes POPGURU an ideal label partner for us.”

POPGURU Pres. GRAHAM STAIRS added, “I have known GEOFF KULAWICK since our early days in the music business when I signed RHEOSTATICS to INTREPID RECORDS and GEOFF signed them to WARNER-CHAPPELL for publishing. That was one interesting ride! Then, I was doing A&R and International at TRUE NORTH RECORDS when GEOFF bought the company. He has built a great group of companies and I look forward to working with GEOFF and his team on upcoming POPGURU and THE CONFIDENCE EMPERORS releases.”





The first release under this new arrangement will be the JOHN ORPHEUS album SAGA KING.

