Lori Lewis

“With nearly 2 billion people using FACEBOOK every day – it is getting even harder to generate decent growth in the space,” observed MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

“But, if you become a student – constantly studying audience signals and what type of branded content aligns with their expectations – you’ll always stay one step ahead of most.

“It starts with understanding the algorithm and not falling for the theories and myths that float around.

“And there is no better learning source for you than FACEBOOK itself."

Read more about "Five Tips To Help Facebook’s Algorithm Work For You" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

« see more Net News