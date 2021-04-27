Coy & Desjardins: Reunited

NRG MEDIA AC KBBK-HD1 (B 107.3)/LINCOLN, NE is bringing in WAYNE COY as the new host of the "B Breakfast Show With WAYNE COY And Company," airing 6-10a (CT) weekdays. COY arrives from such outposts as MOBILE, AL, RICHMOND, VA and SAN FRANCISCO. COY's roots in NEBRASKA include morning show host and PD of SWEET 98 in OMAHA.

Joining WAYNE is his former SWEET 98 show producer and co-host, JOHNNY DESJARDINS, the morning show producer of long-running shows, including SAN DIEGO’s "CANTORE In The Morning" and CHICAGO’s "MANCOW’s Morning Madhouse." JOHNNY was also owner and creative director of the show prep service TODAY'S BITS, which was used by over 200 shows across the U.S.

KBBK PD JILL LEWIS commented, “WAYNE and JOHNNY will bring energy and fun to the in-office audience that B107.3 has been known for.”

Added COY, "When I left NEBRASKA in 2002, it wasn't goodbye forever. Just so long for now. That's probably why I've been back to visit so many times since then. I'm super stoked to be waking up LINCOLN and working with JILL, AMI, STEVE and the whole NRG MEDIA family. We're about to have some big fun in the mornings on B107.3!”

