Symphonic Distribution

SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION will be expanding into AFRICA and MEXICO after a successful expansion into BRAZIL in JANUARY, according to CEO JORGE BREA.

AFRICA is a rapidly expanding market with eight of the world’s 15 fastest growing economies and a music industry that has produced several recent successes with viral artists such as WIZKID, DAVIDO and BURNA BOY. MEXICO also represents a growing and dynamic market as it is the 16th largest music market overall with expectations to reach the top 10 as streaming adoption increases. SYMPHONIC seized an opportunity to pair with teams with impressive resumes in both territories.

In AFRICA, the company has key partnerships and aggregators focused on Afrobeats, Gospel, Gqom and other popular genres. In MEXICO, SYMPHONIC plans to help countless artists to monetize their content, while pioneering a new lane in digital distribution.

