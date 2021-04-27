El Dorado Broadcasters

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS of YUMA, AZ, has named V (VANESSA0 GOMEZ as APD.Midday air personality for Hot AC KQSR (MIX 100.9).

GOMEZ began her career in her hometown of SAN DIEGO at XMOR-FM, later at KWIE-FM/RIVERSIDE, CA, and most recently at IHEARTRADIO in SAN DIEGO. She realized her love for radio at a young age, inspired by listening to local radio station from her hometown. She is a graduate of CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY LOS ANGELES, and will now call YUMA home.

Said V, "I am so excited to join EL DORADO BROADCASTERS and be a part of the MIX 100.9FM team! I can't wait to meet everyone and to create a daily bond with the community!"

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS VP Programming MARK MITCHELL, welcomed her to the station, “Ms. GOMEZ is an enthusiastic and energetic personality. We had no shortage of quality candidates for this position. Ms. GOMEZ will give another strong, local presence in our market.”

Added EL DORADO VP/GM CHRIS FLEMING, “We love finding personalities that are excited by our business and the opportunities in our marketplaces. We also appreciate all the short-sighted operators who have cut talent in the last year. Your lack of long-term vision is our gain, so thank you.”

