Featuring Exclusive Original Content Starting June 3rd

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS has partnered with TWITCH, an interactive livestreaming service, for "The DWPresents Channel" which will feature original live content with music artists and global talent, while reaching a worldwide audience.

The all-new DWPresents TWITCH channel begins streaming this THURSDAY, JUNE 3rd at 4:30p (PT) and will stream original content six days a week including new shows like "The Writer’s Circle" hosted by FEVER 333’s JASON AALON BUTLER and featuring CROWN THE EMPIRE, ESCAPE THE FATE, NOTHING MORE and SPRITBOX; and "The Lab," hosted by TIKTOK sensation and musician JERIS JOHNSON and SIRIUSXM’s CAITY BABS.

The DWPresents channel will also become the home for the popular "That Space Zebra Show" hosted by BOBBY SCHUBENSKI (BLACKCRAFT founder), WES BORLAND (LIMP BIZKIT) and JOSH BALZ (STRANGE KIDS, ex-MOTIONLESS IN WHITE). The show will continue to broadcast 4 times a week including "Riff Wars" with WES BORLAND and Starving Artists, as well as launch the "Battle For The Big Stage: Road to ROCKVILLE Edition" where a band can win a slot at the 2021 WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE event being held NOVEMBER 11th to 14th.

DWPresents will kick off its channel on JUNE 3rd with a six-hour live broadcast from Musicians Institute’s LIVEHOUSE HOLLYWOOD, hosted by "That Space Zebra Show" and unveiling the new programming. The program will include the conclusion of Space Zebra’s “Road to LA” competition, with two fan chosen bands battling head-to-head live for the chance to win a demo deal with ALCHEMY RECORDINGS, and the day will be topped off with a headlining performance by ATREYU.

To watch the DWPresents channel live and join the community, tune in at www.Twitch.tv/DWPresents.

