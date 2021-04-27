Ken Bunt, Steve Greenberg

STEVE GREENBERG's S-CURVE RECORDS has relaunched in a new world-wide venture with DISNEY MUSIC GROUP, it was announced today by label founder and CEO GREENBERG and DISNEY MUSIC GROUP President KEN BUNT. They also announced multi-platinum recording artist ANDY GRAMMER, a long-time S-CURVE artist and hitmaker, as the label’s first signing, with more artists to come. S-CURVE’s previous catalog remains with BMG, who purchased the label's music assets in 2015. S-CURVE RECORDS and DISNEY MUSIC GROUP have been working together for several years, with DMG’s Promotion team working several label artists at pop radio, beginning with GRAMMER's multi-platinum “Honey, I’m Good.”

GRAMMER will release his first single, “Lease On Life,” JUNE 28th, which he recently performed on CNN’s graduation special which also featured Vice President KAMALA HARRIS. “Lease On Life” is being used this summer for a global INTERNATIONAL HOTEL GROUP commercial campaign. “Lease On Life” will be released under exclusive license from GRAMMER and long-time manager BEN SINGER (GIANT SOUL RECORDS) by S-CURVE and HOLLYWOOD RECORDS.

Said GREENBERG, “We’re absolutely thrilled to launch this new chapter of the S-CURVE story in partnership with the DISNEY MUSIC GROUP. We’ve had nine platinum hits working with their pop promotion staff over the past six years, and I think our new, deeper partnership with DMG is going to lead to very exciting things. Nothing could be more perfect than starting things off with new music from ANDY GRAMMER, who has had more hits for S-CURVE than any artist in the label’s 21-year history. ANDY’s a truly inspiring artist and I’m certain the best is yet to come for him.”

Commented DMG's BUNT, “STEVE’s musical acumen and attention to detail are truly remarkable, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him and his S-CURVE label, as well as officially welcoming ANDY GRAMMER to the DMG family. We have been working with ANDY for many years now, supporting his incredible music at radio, and we are honored to be able to extend that relationship across the rest of the company.”

Added GRAMMER, “To have partners like DISNEY and S-CURVE team up with my manager, BEN SINGER, and I at our label GIANT SOUL really excites me. As an artist, it’s rare to have partners truly dedicated to fostering creativity and sharing it on a global level.”

Said SINGER, “We’ve had so many wins through the years with STEVE GREENBERG and KEN BUNT that we knew this was the best home for the forthcoming body of work. ANDY always seems to over-deliver in the categories of heart and pop magic and this next record is no different.”

