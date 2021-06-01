-
DaBaby Entourage Rapper 'Wisdom' Arrested For Attempted Murder
June 2, 2021 at 4:07 AM (PT)
Last night (6/1), MIAMI police arrested rapper WISDOM AWUTE, who is a part of DABABY's entourage, for attempted murder and aggravated assault, reported TMZ.
Allegedly, WISDOM was a part of a group of men who argued with the alleged shooting victims outside a MIAMI BEACH restaurant. Another man, CHRISTOPHER URENA, was also arrested on a series of charges, including attempted murder.
According to TMZ, DABABY was interviewed late MONDAY as part of the police investigation that led to the arrests.
