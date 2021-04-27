Bunger

AUDACY News KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO morning news anchor STAN BUNGER has announced his retirement, effective JUNE 11th.

BUNGER told listeners on TUESDAY that he would be leaving the station, and reiterated the announcement on TWITTER, writing, "Rumors are true: I have an expiration date. I'm making it public this morning--my final morning anchoring the @KCBSRadio Morning News will be FRIDAY, JUNE 11th. It's been a spectacular honor and privilege, but I'm ready for what's next in life. Including sleeping in!"

BUNGER joined KCBS in 1992, left for KRLD-A/DALLAS in 1992-94, then produced and hosted TV shows on the tech industry before returning to KCBS, taking the morning co-anchor slot in 2000. His retirement follows the exits of two other longtime KCBS personalities, sportscaster STEVE BITKER and BUNGER's longtime co-anchor SUSAN LEIGH TAYLOR.

