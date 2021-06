Online Partnership

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS' sports division, BAHAKEL SPORTS partners with BROADMOOR PIKES PEAK INTERNATIONAL HILL CLIMB for the 99th motorsport race coverage on SUNDAY, JUNE 27th in COLORADO SPRINGS.

Dubbed "The Race To The Clouds," the live stream will air on all BAHAKEL COMMUNICATION radio websites, mobile apps, and FACEBOOK pages.

