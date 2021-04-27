New State-Of-The-Art Studios In Los Angeles And Nashville

WARNER CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC (WCPM) has opened the doors to two new recording facilities – SKYLIGHT STUDIOS in LOS ANGELES and SANDTRACK SOUND in NASHVILLE.

The WCPM team partnered with DAVID KOTCH of CRITERION ACOUSTICS to redesign SKYLIGHT STUDIOS, a former mastering lab located in the heart of HOLLYWOOD. SKYLIGHT provides custom music services as well as recording and mixing support for the WCPM library.

A staff of seven includes five-time GRAMMY AWARD winner RYAN FREELAND, who joined as House Engineer in DECEMBER 2020, along with WCPM’s VP/Production SCOTT REINWAND, a long-term consultant who came onboard full-time in JULY 2020 to help oversee WEST COAST production.

