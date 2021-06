Awards

The PRESS CLUB OF LONG ISLAND has announced the winners of its 2021 PCLI MEDIA AWARDS, with radio stations winning some of the over 100 categories.

Radio winners include:

Digital:

Coronavirus: WSHU PUBLIC RADIO, J.D. ALLEN, "New Yorkers Prepare For COVID-19 Induced Shortages"

Radio:

Arts and Entertainment: WNET GROUP News-Talk WLIW-F/SOUTHAMPTON, NY, EDWIN GERMAN, GIANNA VOLPE, DIANE MASCIALE, DELANEY HAFENER, KYLE LYNCH, "VIETNAM Purple Heart Recipient"

Best Radio News Station: WLIW-F, KYLE LYNCH, BRIAN COSGROVE, DIANE MASCIALE, GIANNA VOLPE, MICHAEL MACKY, DELANEY HAFENER, COREY HOLDER, PAULA HINCK

Breaking News: HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY Variety WRHU, IRA NASH MD, JOHN MULLEN, STEPHANIE LIN, CONNOR PILKINGTON, "Well Said -- Coronavirus"

Education Reporting: WSHU, J.D. ALLEN, "Teacher's Note Home"

Environment: STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY Variety WUSB, BETH FITENI, "GREEN INSIDE AND OUT RADIO #70"

Government and Politics: JVC MEDIA News-Talk WRCN/RIVERHEAD, NY, FRANK MACKAY, GREG PALAST, "Vanished Votes"

Health: WRHU, IRA NASH MD, JOHN MULLEN, STEPHANIE LIN, CONNOR PILKINGTON, "Well Said -- Vaccine Development"

Podcast: KELSUNN COMMUNICATIONS, INC., SILAS W. KELLY, MIKE VENY, Dr. LISA Z. NEWLAND, FRANK POMATA, "FROM DESTIGMATIZE TO NORMALIZE"

Race and Diversity: WLIW-F, BRIDGER RELOY, ALEC SOKOLOW, KYLE LYNCH, "SUNDAYS ON THE EASE END"

Sports News: FIVE TOWNS COLLEGE, FRANK MACKAY, MIKE ERUZIONE, "Miracle on Mic"

Student Journalism:

Best College Radio Reporter: WRHU, RACHEL LUSCHER

Best College Radio Broadcast, WRHU, KATERINA BELALES, JULIA WACHTEL, JORDAN STOOPLER, JASON SIEGEL, JENNI GOLDSTEIN, CONSTANTINO PATTIGNO, RACHEL LUSCHER, JACK MCCARTHY, CASSIDY SLAMIN, AMEERA IFTEKHAR, "NEWSLINE MARCH 10, 2020"

Best High School Broadcast: BALDWIN HIGH SCHOOL, SOPHIA SMYTH, ISAIAH BELL, MATTHEW VINCELLO, GREGG KELLEY, "BALDWIN BRUINS SPORTS PODCAST"

Radio Feature Story: HOFSTRA TODAY, ABIGAIL FRANZ, JULIA WACHTEL, COURTNEY ADEMA, KEN KWAPIS Interview

Radio -- News Story: WRHU, LAUREN BRILL, KATERINA BELALES, "Wedding Venues Rally To Open"

Radio -- Sports Reporting: WRHU, GRANT FRANCIS, "PAGEAU's Return"

