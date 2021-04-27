Keynotes, More Speakers

PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the first set of keynotes and the fourth group of speakers scheduled to appear at the 2021 conference, scheduled for AUGUST 3-6 at the GAYLORD OPRYLAND HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER in NASHVILLE.

Keynoters for the annual event include "ENTREPRENEURS ON FIRE"'s KATE ERICKSON; EDISON RESEARCH's TOM WEBSTER; and a session with DCP ENTERTAINMENT's CHRIS COLBERT, "STACKING BENJAMINS" host JOE SAUL-SEHY, and "BAD WITH MONEY" host GABY DUNN, "Podcast Veterans Share War Stories & Tips for Success," moderated by CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK's JOHN WORDOCK.

The speakers announced in the third round include:

EL MARTINEZ/RAINBOW LOBSTER's SEBASTIAN ARRECHEDERA on "Creativity in Spanish"

AVANT HAÜS MEDIA's CHRISTINA BARSI with "The Realistic Secret To Success: Revealed"

STORY WORTHY MEDIA's CHRISTINE BLACKBURN on "Interviewing To Get The Most From Your Guest"

The UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY's NIKKI BROWN with "Unsafe and Unheard in the Climate Emergency: How to Tell Stories of Eco-Justice"

DREAMBOUND's SENA BRYER and SIDEQUESTING's TAL MINEAR on "Funding that isn’t Fiction: Crowdfunding Your Audio Drama"

PAIR NETWORKS' JAIME EBERLEY with "Don't Count on Social: Why You Need a Website for Valuable Listener Growth!"

PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS' BARI FINKEL on "The Rise of TV/Film Companion Podcasts"

THE PODCAST LAWYER's GORDON FIREMARK presenting "Music in Podcasts - So What The Hell Is Going On Now?"

OXFORD ROAD's DAN GRANGER and AD FONTES MEDIA's VANESSA OTERO on "Balancing Brand Values with Business Objectives"

ADVERTISECAST's DAVE HANLEY on "How I Make A Living From My Podcast"

TRAILBLAZERS.FM's STEPHEN HART offering "6 Steps To Building an Epic Podcast Brand"

"PANTSUIT POLITICS"' SARAH HOLLAND presenting "Diversifying Your Income: Making Money from Membership"

CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK's KELLI HURLEY and LEGACYBOX's ADAM BOESELAGER on "Deepening the Relationship Between Brands and Content Creators"

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS DECODED/NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR COLLEGE ADMISSION COUNSELING (NACAC)'s SHANDA IVORY and DEMOCRACY WORKS/MCCOURTNEY INSTITUTE FOR DEMOCRACY's JENNA SPINELLE with "A Bear Hug or a Vise Grip? Podcasting From Inside an Organization"

"PAYCHECKS & BALANCES"' RICH JONES on "The Art of the Interview: Getting the Most Out of Your Guests"

RAINE MAGAZINE/PINK KANGARU's NOVA LORRAINE on "Breaking New Ground with Branded Podcasts"

"REALLY FAMOUS PODCAST"'s KARA MAYER ROBINSON on "The Science Behind Strong Interviews"

DOLBY ULTIMATE AUDIO's TOM MCANDREW presenting "DOLBY ATMOS for Podcasts"

CROOKED MEDIA's SHANIQUA MCCLENDON on "Building Audiences that Take Action"

"FOOD HEALS"' ALLISON MELODY with "Sponsorship Happy Hour: How to Grow Your Audience, Build Your Network, and Get Your Podcast Sponsored"

DECLASSIFIED COLLEGE's JUSTIN NGUYEN on "How To Build A Podcast Team On A Budget"

SQUADCAST.FM's ARIELLE NISSENBLATT and STEVE STEWART PODCAST PRODUCTIONS' STEVE STEWART presenting "Podcast Taxonomy: Podcasting's Push to Standardize Credits"

"THE MISEDUCATION OF JOHN MARK"'s MICHAEL SALAS and JOSHUA WILLIAMS on "Speaking Through Story: How To Spark Conversation and Social Commentary with a Fictional Podcast"

ABRIDGED AUDIO's JASON SHEESLEY on "Levels, Dynamics, And LUFS"

ALLACCESS.COM's PERRY MICHAEL SIMON moderating "What Can A Network Do For You (And How Can You Join One)?"

VOX MEDIA's ARMANDO TURCO on "Passing the Mic: How One Marketer Raised the Standard for Purposeful Podcasting"

STOOPKID STORIES' MELISSA VICTOR with "Podcasting about Race and Equity for Children"

FINN PARTNERS' REBECCA WARREN on "Download Numbers Don't Tell the Full Story (And Other Truths about Branded Podcasts)"

ENCOURAGE BUILD GROW's RANDY WILBURN on "Owning Your Message and Telling The World Through Podcasting"

Find out more and register by clicking here.

« see more Net News