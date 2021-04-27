Lineup Revealed

More than 30 acts have been revealed for the BORN & RAISED MUSIC FESTIVAL, taking place on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th and SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th at the PRYOR CREEK MUSIC FESTIVAL grounds in PRYOR, OK. They include: ZZ TOP, CODY JINKS, BLACKBERRY SMOKE, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, RANDY ROGERS BAND, PARKER McCOLLUM, ROBERT EARL KEEN, PAT GREEN, JACK INGRAM and more. A pre-festival Honky Tonk party will take place FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th. Passes for the festival will go on sale to the general public on MONDAY, JUNE 7th at 10a (CT).

“We were excited to launch BORN & RAISED in 2020, and to say we’re even more excited in 2021 is an understatement,” said festival producer MIKE DUCHARME of AEG PRESENTS. “This region lives and breathes Outlaw, TEXAS, Red Dirt country. We can’t wait for fans to walk through the doors and experience what we have put together.”

In addition to "The FRIDAY Night Honky Tonk," BORN & RAISED will feature The BBQ Ranch curated by WAYNE MUELLER, owner/pitmaster of Central TEXAS’ LOUIE MUELLER BARBEQUE. The BBQ Ranch will feature some of the top pitmasters in the region, offering sampling and BBQ demonstrations for fans.

The full artist lineup includes:

ZZ TOP

CODY JINKS

BLACKBERRY SMOKE

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

RANDY ROGERS BAND

PARKER MCCOLLUM

ROBERT EARL KEEN

PAT GREEN

JACK INGRAM

STONEY LARUE

PAUL CAUTHEN

ZACH BRYAN

WADE BOWEN

JASON BOLAND & THE STRAGGLERS

WILLIAM CLARK GREEN

HAYES CARLL

CODY CANADA & THE DEPARTED

NIKKI LANE

FLATLAND CAVALRY

KOLBY COOPER

SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS

KAT HASTY

TIM MONTANA

JAMIE LIN WILSON

KAITLIN BUTTS

KYLIE FREY

HOLLY BETH

COREY KENT

MYRON ELKINS

CHLOE-BETH

PONY BRADSHAW

JASON SCOTT BAND

JACK WATERS & THE UNEMPLOYED









