-
Lineup Revealed For September Born & Raised Music Festival
June 2, 2021 at 8:36 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
More than 30 acts have been revealed for the BORN & RAISED MUSIC FESTIVAL, taking place on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th and SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th at the PRYOR CREEK MUSIC FESTIVAL grounds in PRYOR, OK. They include: ZZ TOP, CODY JINKS, BLACKBERRY SMOKE, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, RANDY ROGERS BAND, PARKER McCOLLUM, ROBERT EARL KEEN, PAT GREEN, JACK INGRAM and more. A pre-festival Honky Tonk party will take place FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th. Passes for the festival will go on sale to the general public on MONDAY, JUNE 7th at 10a (CT).
“We were excited to launch BORN & RAISED in 2020, and to say we’re even more excited in 2021 is an understatement,” said festival producer MIKE DUCHARME of AEG PRESENTS. “This region lives and breathes Outlaw, TEXAS, Red Dirt country. We can’t wait for fans to walk through the doors and experience what we have put together.”
In addition to "The FRIDAY Night Honky Tonk," BORN & RAISED will feature The BBQ Ranch curated by WAYNE MUELLER, owner/pitmaster of Central TEXAS’ LOUIE MUELLER BARBEQUE. The BBQ Ranch will feature some of the top pitmasters in the region, offering sampling and BBQ demonstrations for fans.
The full artist lineup includes:
ZZ TOP
CODY JINKS
BLACKBERRY SMOKE
LUCINDA WILLIAMS
RANDY ROGERS BAND
PARKER MCCOLLUM
ROBERT EARL KEEN
PAT GREEN
JACK INGRAM
STONEY LARUE
PAUL CAUTHEN
ZACH BRYAN
WADE BOWEN
JASON BOLAND & THE STRAGGLERS
WILLIAM CLARK GREEN
HAYES CARLL
CODY CANADA & THE DEPARTED
NIKKI LANE
FLATLAND CAVALRY
KOLBY COOPER
SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS
KAT HASTY
TIM MONTANA
JAMIE LIN WILSON
KAITLIN BUTTS
KYLIE FREY
HOLLY BETH
COREY KENT
MYRON ELKINS
CHLOE-BETH
PONY BRADSHAW
JASON SCOTT BAND
JACK WATERS & THE UNEMPLOYED