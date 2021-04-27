Graham

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS INDIANAPOLIS Market President TAJA GRAHAM joins MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO, INC. (MIW) Board of Directors. In 2011 GRAHAM graduated from the MIW MILDRED CARTER Mentoring Program, and in 2010 completed the Rising Through the Ranks Management Course for Women presented annually by RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB), BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. (BMI), and MIW.

GRAHAM began her radio career in 1991; she joined EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS in 1996. In January 2021 (NET NEWS 1/19), she was named EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS INDIANAPOLIS Market President, where she leads a team of over 130 employees with a 4-station cluster (Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM), AC WYXB (B105.7), News/Talk WIBC, Sports WFNI-A-W298BB (1070/107.5 THE FAN), and statewide news service NETWORK INDIANA.

MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF commented, “After decades of service, MIW founding member MARY BETH GARBER transitioned off our board this year; we are ever grateful for her contributions. Today, with open arms, we welcome TAJA GRAHAM to fill her seat. From MIW Mentee to Board Member, LSM to Market President, TAJA embodies the spirit and strength of the MIW’s beliefs and mission.”

TAJA GRAHAM added, “As someone who has benefitted from the mentoring and networking MIW offers, I am thrilled to serve alongside this dynamic group of women. The organization’s mission is critical for the long-term success of our industry. We must continue to make a priority the importance of recruiting, developing, and promoting a diverse talent pool at all levels while we create a path for future leaders.”

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO, INC. is a 501(c)(3) charitable entity consisting of top-level female radio professionals who use their experience, influence, and resources to help other women in radio develop management and leadership skills. More information at www.RadioMIW.com.

