Festival

The 43rd BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL will return to Prospect Park Bandshell for its run from SATURDAY, JULY 31st through SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th, with performances by ARI LENNOX, SKIP MARLEY, MR. EAZI, TROMBONE SHORTY, GLASS ANIMALS, JUNGLEPUSSY, BUFFY SAINTE MARIE, LADAMA, VIJAY IYER, LIDO PIMIENTA, YAEJI, SAN FERMIN + ATTACCA QUARTET and more. There will be a movie night featuring the 1973 documentary "Wattstax," which highlights the 1972 WATTS SUMMER FESTIVAL, as well as an evening dedicated to dance co-conceived by TATIANA and BRIC featuring the PASSION FRUIT DANCE COMPANY with DJ sets by SOUL SUMMIT DANCE PARTY and ST JAMES JOY.

“The opportunities we have been afforded to provide a platform for incredible talent from BROOKLYN and around the globe brings indescribable joy,” said BRIC President KRISTINA NEWMAN-SCOTT. “This year’s line-up marks a momentous time for BRIC, continuing our tradition of bringing some of the best talents to the Prospect Park Bandshell stage, which we have called home for 42 years. We can’t wait to see everyone there.”

"After the past challenging year, it is such a thrill to welcome the BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL back to the Prospect Park Bandshell," said PROSPECT PARK ALLIANCE President SUE DONOGHUE. "This is one of our flagship events, and for our community, a clear sign of summer. Over the past four decades, this festival has brought a wide range of free music and family programming to Prospect Park, to the delight of the many diverse communities we serve."

BRIC’s receives support from HOWARD GILMAN FOUNDATION, LAMBENT FOUNDATION, and the ROCKEFELLER BROTHERS FUND. Public support is provided by the NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS, NEW YORK STATE COUNCIL ON THE ARTS, and the NEW YORK CITY DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS. Additional support for BRIC’s performing arts program is provided by CON EDISON, FAN FOX AND LESLIE R. SAMUELS FOUNDATION, MERTZ GILMORE FOUNDATION, SCHERMAN FOUNDATION, SHUBERT ORGANIZATION, INC.

The festival is free; however, RSVPs will be required to manage capacity, and either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will need to be shown. For more information at bricartsmedia.org.





« see more Net News