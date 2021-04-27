Morning Co-host Sought

MAX MEDIA Country WGH (97.3 THE EAGLE)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH morning co-host CARLY QUINN has departed the "CASH & CARLY" morning show, leaving CASH WARREN solo for now. The team joined the station in 2019 (NET NEWS 3/20/19).

VP/Operations & Programming EDDIE HASKELL is on the hunt for a new morning co-host. Those interested in applying for the position can send their job history, audio samples and social postings to jobs@maxmediava.com.

