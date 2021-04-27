Momentum Conference 6/2-4

The CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS MOMENTUM CONFERENCE was one of the first radio events to go virtual in 2020, and now it's the first to meet back in person in 2021.



Around 500 radio professionals, record labels, artists and sponsors are in ORLANDO for Momentum 2021. About 60 are taking advantage of the limited digital-only ticket. The theme this year is "illuminate."



Find out more here.

« see more Net News