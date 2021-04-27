Ford (Photo: Facebook)

Just a little over three weeks after departing SUITERADIO's syndicated "BUD & BROADWAY" morning show (NET NEWS 5/10), BUD FORD has landed a new job as part of the weather team in mornings at KTUL-TV (NEWSCHANNEL 8)/TULSA, and co-host of the station's "Good Day TULSA" show. It's a return to the station for FORD, who worked there earlier in his career.

KTUL's Chief Meteorologist DAN THRELKELD shared the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (6/1), saying FORD would start at the ABC affiliate in a few weeks.

Prior to entering radio syndication, FORD and on-air partner JERRY BROADWAY co-hosted mornings for nine years at Country WIL/ST. LOUIS, and spent three years co-hosting afternoons (and mornings before that) at Country KYGX (The TWISTER)/TULSA. During their time at WIL, they jointly won both the CMA and ACM Major Market Personality of the Year awards.





