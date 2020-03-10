Taylor

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC will host Veteran PD Christy Taylor on CLUBHOUSE TODAY, for it's weekly panel discussion at 5p (PT)/8p (ET). CHRISTY will discuss "The Art Of The Deal," and her perspective on knowing your worth, negotiation in today's radio climate, whether or not you need an agent, and most importantly, how to protect your most valuable asset...YOU!

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC, founded by 30-year radio vet LISA ADAMS, is a networking event for like-minded professionals to have some fun, and ask questions in an "ask us anything" format. Open to all genders, come for the stories, stay for the conversation! Grab an instant invite, whether ios or android here: https://bit.ly/2RdnQwZ.





