Is Free Will More Important Than Fate? Lynn McDonnell Asks The Question In This Week's 'Inside Project.'
June 3, 2021
According to LYNN MCDONNELL, we all have freewill. "In every breath, every moment, and every day, we can make a new choice. Why is it that most of us choose to stay stuck fighting for our limiting beliefs rather than choose from possibility?" asks LYNN. "Is Free Will more important since it ultimately leads to Fate?" Find out in this week's "Inside Project."