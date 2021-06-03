Randy Lane's 'The Value Of Villains"

It's a well-known fact that most really good morning shows have a villain in the cast. Someone's got to create emotions, good or bad, to contrast the host and drive a good radio bit. In this week's "Consultant Tips," RANDY LANE points out a few great examples of villains, and the importance of defining each character's role on the cast, so no one gets in each other's way. Click here to read "The Value Of Villains."

