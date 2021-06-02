Donation

SUNNYLANDS BROADCASTING, L.L.C. is donating K292HN/CENTRALIA, WA to IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN. The donation is being valued at $30,000. The primary station will be Spanish Religion KLSY (93.7 FAMILIA FM)/MONTESANO, WA.

In other filings with the FCC, ENTRAVISION HOLDINGS, LLC has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian WNUE-F (JOY FM 98.1)/DELTONA-ORLANDO, FL to RADIO TRAINING NETWORK, INC. for $4 million.

And TAG INVESTMENT, LLC and JON KHACHATURIAN have closed on the sale of their one-third interest each in S.J. BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of Country WGKC (US 105.9)/MAHOMET, IL; Contemporary Christian WJEK (CHRISTIAN FM 95.3) and Top 40/Rhythmic WQQB (Q96.1 FM)/RANTOUL, IL; and Sports WSJK (ESPN RADIO 93.5)/TUSCOLA, IL, to one-third partner STEVE (STEVIE JAY) KHACHATURIAN for $450,000.

