INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M and YO GOTTI's CMG are set to partner and collaborate to continue developing the careers of CMG’s successful roster of artists, including MONEYBAGG YO, 42 DUGG, EST GEE and more.

THE INTERSCOPE/CMG partnership has already yielded a pair of success stories. Most recently, MONEYBAGG YO earned his first-career No. 1 album on the BILLBOARD 200 with the release of his new studio album, A GANGSTA’S PAIN. 42 DUGG made his first-ever Top 10 appearance on the albums charts with FREE DEM BOYZ, which debuted at Number 8 on the BILLBOARD 200 this week.

IGA/Chairman JOHN JANICK said, “With 25 years under his belt as a successful artist, label head, manager and entrepreneur, YO GOTTI has built an impressive legacy in hip hop and remains one of the most exciting voices in music. We look forward to working closely with GOTTI’s team to continue to build upon CMG’s incredible run in our business.”

IGA’s Co-head/A&R NICOLE WYSKOARKO also said, “GOTTI’s decades-long ability to consistently identify the next important wave of talent is very rare in our business. We’re excited about all of the new artists he and his team are currently developing and can’t wait to get started.”

GOTTI added, “I have a tremendous amount of respect for JOHN JANICK, STEVE BERMAN, NICOLE WYSKOARKO and the entire INTERSCOPE team and their track record of success. We share the same vision about winning – we want to break barriers, disrupt the industry and develop the next generation of superstars. I’m thrilled to partner with them as I continue focusing on CMG’s expansion.”





