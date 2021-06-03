Maverick City Music

JUSTIN BIEBER and BILBOARD MUSIC AWARD Winner for Top Gospel Album, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC recently joined forces for a "Worship" session at CHURCHOME in KIRKLAND, WA. A number of songs by the award winning gospel group were performed including MAVERICK’s “Jireh” (over 13M streams on YouTube), “How He Loves,” and JUSTIN BIEBER’s “Where Do I Fit In?"

The BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD-winning group is currently gearing up for their next project JUBILEE: JUNETEENTH EDITION, which includes features and collaborations from some of the biggest names in music – JUSTIN BIEBER, P. DIDDY, TORI KELLY and more.

Check out the "Worship" session here.

