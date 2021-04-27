Gaither (L) and Akhtar (R)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) has welcomed two new hires from radio to its NASHVILLE team. HELENA AKHTAR has been hired as ARISTA NASHVILLE's Manager of Content and National Promotion, and HOUSTON GAITHER joins in the same capacity for COLUMBIA NASHVILLE.

Most recently, AKHTAR was Promotions Coord. and Assistant Digital Program Director for WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5)/BOSTON, and was with WKLB's parent company, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, for five years prior. GAITHER, the former iHEARTMEDIA KTGX (106.1 THE TWISTER)/TULSA APD/MD, p.m. drive host and digital PD, departed TULSA for NASHVILLE last month with eight years of radio and digital experience (NET NEWS 5/18).

BOTH AKHTAR and HOUSTON report to LAUREN THOMAS, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE's VP National Promotion. They join RCA NASHVILLE's SAMI SHEA to complete SMN's three-label imprint Manager of Content and National Promotion team. AKHTAR can be reached at helena.akhtar@sonymusic.com, and GAITHER can be reached at houston.gaither@sonymusic.com.

