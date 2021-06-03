SBS ENTERTAINMENT Spanish Urban KXOL (MEGA 96.3)/LOS ANGELES and LAMUSICA have set the return of CALIBASH for JANUARY 14, 15 and 16, 2022 at STAPLES CENTER in LOS ANGELES. CALIBASH's lineup features DADDY YANKEE, OZUNA, J BALVIN, NICKY JAM, WISIN & YANDEL, NATTI NATASHA, BECKY G, MYKE TOWERS, SECH, NATANAEL CANO, RAUW ALEJANDRO, MANUEL TURIZO, LUNAY, KALI UCHIS, THE BLACK EYED PEAS, JHAY CORTEZ, JUSTIN QUILES, NIO GARCIA and more.

SBS ENTERTAINMENT Pres. ALESSANDRA ALARCÓN commented, "CALIBASH is the iconic live concert event of the year for Latin music fans from around the globe. While we’ve been able to keep our audiences connected to the artists they love through our audio and virtual concert performances during the pandemic, we are now ready to bring back a COVID-SAFE CALIBASH 2022 - three nights of unforgettable immersive experiences and heart-stopping surprises and, most importantly, an affirmation and unrivaled celebration of life, music, culture, diversity and the resiliency of our people!"

Tickets for CALIBASH 2022 are available now here.

« see more Net News