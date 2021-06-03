Greg Beharrell

MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES has announced a contract renewal with YEA NETWORKS for THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW. As part of the deal, BEHARRELL will continue to host his nationally-syndicated weeknight show from the KLOS studios in LOS ANGELES.

BEHARRELL said, "The partnership between YEA NETWORKS, KLOS, and GREG BEHARRELL has been so fruitful, like the good fruit that people want, not honeydew or cantaloupe where you know it's just gonna sit on the tray all afternoon. Don't include this part in the press release but can you make my quote have a slightly bigger font than everyone else's?"

MERUELO MEDIA CEO OTTO PADRON said, “To Be or Not To Be-harrell… We’ll Be-harrell Again on KLOS!”

KLOS PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM said, “While I had been counting down the days until we could cut the cord and throw him a goodbye party, ‘THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW’ somehow continues to perform at a very high level; he has grown the daypart and is an endorsement magnet. Therefore, the ‘Get Lost Bash’ has been postponed and GREG now has more office space.”

YEA NETWORKS President SHAWN NUNN said, “With the recent addition of CHICAGO, GREG is now heard in markets 2, 3, 4 and many more. We’re excited that Rock radio is responding to his unique humor!”

Stations looking to add THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW can contact SCOTT KERR at YEA NETWORKS at 843-270-2836 or scott@yeanetworks.com.

« see more Net News