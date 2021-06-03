Tony Bristol

Veteran programmer/air talent (and frequent ALL ACCESS contributor) TONY BRISTOL lands a sweet major market spot, signing on for SATURDAY and SUNDAY afternoons at BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Classic Hits WROR (105.7 WROR)/BOSTON.

TONY had recently concluded a run doing weekends at AC WPLM/PLYMOUTH, on the heels of a lengthy stint as PD/OM at WSRS & WTAG/WORCESTER. He’s perhaps best known for his many years as PD/MD and air talent at Top 40 WPRO (PRO-FM)/PROVIDENCE.

It’s a return to BEANTOWN, having previously cracked the mic pulling weekend/swing duties at AC WMJX and Country WKLB.

BRISTOL told ALL ACCESS, "I’m elated to be on such a legendary station as 105 7 WROR. Thanks to SCOTT MORELLO and CADILLAC JACK for the opportunity to be back on the air in one of my favorite cities, BOSTON."

