SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP is getting out of the radio business, with its SINCLAIR TELEVISION division selling the stations it acquired in the acquisition of FISHER BROADCASTING, News KOMO-A/SEATTLE-KOMO-F/OAKVILLE-SEATTLE, News-Talk KVI-A/SEATTLE, and Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE, to LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS for $18 million in cash and other considerations. RICHARD A. FOREMAN ASSOCIATES served as exclusive broker representing SINCLAIR in the deal.

LOTUS First SVP JIM KALMENSON said, "We are excited to work with the amazing staff at KOMO, KPLZ, and KVI. These are legendary stations which share LOTUS' vision of producing local programming to serve the community, enhance local neighborhoods, and support our home town busisses. SEATTLE is home to several excellent broadcasting companies who make this a great radio market."

