Show Ends

The NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE, the consortium of public radio and TV newsrooms across NEW ENGLAND, has ended its "NEXT" weekly radio show and podcast after five years. The show was produced at CONNECTICUT PUBLIC RADIO and hosted by MORGAN SPRINGER.

Exec. Editor VANESSA DE LA TORRE, writing on the consortium's website, said, "Over the past year, we’ve asked ourselves: What can we do together that we can’t accomplish alone? As part of that mission, we need to reflect the region’s growing diversity in our storytelling, audiences and newsrooms. Sunsetting NEXT allows us to reimagine how we tell stories with a wider impact -- on radio, video, social media and other digital platforms. We’re also planning initiatives to engage more deeply with our communities and foster newsrooms that are inclusive and supportive of journalists of color. These steps will make our journalism stronger and more sustainable."

