Monitored

A report compiled by media monitoring groups in SOUTH FLORIDA charges that MIAMI Spanish-language News-Talk stations have been disseminating false information about the 2020 election and the JANUARY 6th insurrection at the CAPITOL, reports the MIAMI HERALD.

The groups, FLORIDA RISING, the MIAMI FREEDOM PROJECT, PROSPEROLATINO, and LATINA COMUNICA, monitored UNIVISION Spanish News-Talk WAQI-A (RADIO MAMBI) and ACTUALIDAD MEDIA GROUP Spanish News-Talk WURN-A/MIAMI (ACTUALIDAD 1040) for a week in mid-JANUARY (1/6-13) and found the stations’ hosts making claims that were untrue or had been debunked, including election fraud claims and blaming the CAPITOL riot on “Antifa” and BLACK LIVES MATTER. Among the shows monitored, the report alleged that ACTUALIDAD RADIO’s AGUSTIN ACOSTA asserted that thousands of dead people and prisoners voted and that in “NEVADA or ARIZONA,” 42,000 people “voted more than one time,” and claimed that election observers had been removed from counting rooms. RADIO MAMBI’s NINOSKA PEREZ had guest Rep. MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR (R-FL) claiming PENNSYLVANIA had 200,000 more votes than registered voters, a claim made by former President TRUMP that had been debunked, and Rep. MARIO DIAZ-BALART (R-FL) claiming that the electors in some states had been selected in an unconstitutional manner, a claim that had been rejected by the courts. Several hosts on both stations spread false stories about the insurrection as well.

“It’s all about truth-telling," PROSPEROLATINO founder JOSE PARRA told the HERALD. "Let me make this clear. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. We are not looking to switch points of views on the airwaves. What we are looking for is a facts-grounded reality. It’s not about subtracting information from the airwaves. It’s about adding more. When you verify facts and you provide context to comments or statements that are made, that’s where you are providing a service to the community.”

