Marian Lee Dicus (Photo: LinkedIn)

SPOTIFY VP/Global Co-Head of music MARIAN LEE DICUS is exiting the company to head NETFLIX marketing for the U.S. and CANADA, reports VARIETY.

DICUS will join NETFLIX in JULY as VP/U.S. & CANADA marketing, reporting to BOZOMA SAINT JOHN.

DICUS will also work closely with VP/U.S. & CANADA Publicity MICHELLE SLAVICH.

