iHEARTMEDIA and P&G will present KYLIE MINOGUE, LESLIE ODOM JR., OLLY ALEXANDER from YEARS & YEARS and YOLA, joining previously announced performers BEBE REXHA, BROTHERS OSBORNE, HAYLEY KIYOKO, JASMINE MANS, JOJO SIWA, P!NK, REGARD, TATE MCRAE and TROYE SIVAN for “Can’t Cancel Pride” relief benefit special on JUNE 4th at 9p.

The hour-long stream will also feature many of the LGBTQ+ community’s members and advocates including appearances from BRANDI CARLILE, DOLLY PARTON, ELTON JOHN, KARAMO BROWN and TAN FRANCE from QUEER EYE, PETE and CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG, joining previously announced appearances from BUSY PHILLIPS, DEMI LOVATO, GUS KENWORTHY, JENNIFER HUDSON, LIL NAS X, MARSHMELLO, MJ RODRIGUEZ, NINA WEST, RICKY MARTIN and more.

« see more Net News