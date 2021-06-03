Names Graciela Monteagudo To Its Board Of Directors

iHEARTMEDIA has named GRACIELA MONTEAGUDO to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. MONTEAGUDO most recently served as CEO/President of LALA U.S., a producer and distributor of dairy-based products focused on Hispanic/Millennial consumers.

“We are extremely pleased that GRACIELA is bringing her expertise across strategic planning, digital marketing, mergers & acquisitions, international operations and the Hispanic and Latin American consumer audience, as well as her leadership in diversity, inclusion and cultural transformation, to the iHEART board,” said Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “Her significant experience in NORTH and LATIN AMERICA -- and her extensive background in global/digital marketing, e-commerce and consumer goods -- will provide valuable insights to our Board as well as significant contributions to our company and our shareholders.”

