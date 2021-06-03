Agreement

SIRIUSXM has inked SAWDUST PODCAST NETWORK to a distribution and advertising representation agreement covering five fantasy sports and gaming podcasts. The deal includes FADE THE NOISE WITH BRAD EVANS, FANTASY FAST TRACK, THE RANT WITH JEFF RATCLIFFE, FANTASY ALARM PRESENTS: ANTE UP WITH HOWARD BENDER & ADAM RONIS, and STICKS AND STACKS. The shows' ad inventory will be sold by SIRIUSXM's SXM MEDIA subsidiary.

“We're ecstatic to team up with SIRIUSXM and its rapidly expanding podcast platform,” said SAWDUST PODCAST NETWORK co-founder BRAD EVANS. “With the gaming industry exploding, quality audio content is in high demand to feed voracious audiences. Our suite of shows supplies the need with energetic, entertaining and informative views from brand name voices. We're confident working in lockstep with such an established and well-respected bullhorn as SIRIUSXM will only advance the ball forward for all parties.”

“We see sports and gaming podcasts as key access points for brands to reach a highly engaged and passionate male audience,” said SXM MEDIA SVP/Ad Innovation & B2B Marketing LIZZIE WIDHELM. “The SAWDUST PODCAST NETWORK joins our growing list of exclusive sports and gaming programming and increases our existing lead in total weekly reach of male US podcast listeners."

« see more Net News