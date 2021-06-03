Debuts Today

MEREDITH’s PEOPLE MAGAZINE has launched its “PEOPLE IN THE ‘90s” podcast, previewed at the company’s IAB PODCAST UPFRONT presentation last month. The 12-episode series, co-hosted by Deputy West Coast Editor JASON SHEELER and Style & Beauty Dir. ANDREA LAVINTHAL, looks back on the Nineties with each episode concentrating on one particular print issue of the magazine from that decade. The debut features guest ELIZABETH HURLEY; The second episode reunites “BEVERLY HILLS 90210” co-stars JENNIE GARTH and TORI SPELLING, while PAULA ABDUL and JAMIE LEE CURTIS join SHEELER and LAVINTHAL for episodes three and four, respectively.

"PEOPLE in the '90s is a unique podcast that leaves listeners with a perpetual grin," said PEOPLE Digital Studio Head DAVID FLUMENBAUM. "The high level of expertise, reverence for '90s pop culture, and chemistry from our co-hosts makes for a light-hearted and entertaining 30-minute escape."

