Dominic 'Zakk' Zaccagnini

ALL ACCESS has learned that CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO PD DOMINIC "ZAKK" ZACCAGNINI has left the station.

ZACCAGNINI told ALL ACCESS, "At the beginning of MAY, I relocated to my hometown of PITTSBURGH, PA to remotely fulfill my role as PD and Afternoon Host for KSAN/SAN FRANCISCO. TODAY, I can officially announce that, effective immediately, I no longer serve KSAN nor any/all of my other CUMULUS duties that include: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Pregame Host for KCFX/KANSAS CITY, Part-time Host at "The Sports Leader" KNBR/SAN FRANCISCO and Music Director for WESTWOOD ONE’s nationally-syndicated 'STEVE GORMAN ROCKS' show.

I wish my friends in SAN FRANCISCO all the best. I'm especially grateful to the LAMONT & TONELLI Show and CHASTA for making the extraordinary a reality. I leave KSAN currently ranked #1 in our target demographic (Men 25-54) for 20 of the past 29 months – a feat accomplished only once in the prior two years.

To read more about these bottom-line results, please visit www.zakkonline.com. I'm excited and ready to begin my new adventure with you as early as JULY 1, 2021. Feel free to contact me at 312-550-4940 to discuss how we can make your station as unique and (even more) successful as the legendary KSAN."

« see more Net News