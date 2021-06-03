Hall of Famer

The NAB will induct NPR’s “ALL THINGS CONSIDERED” into the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME at the 2021 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS. “ATC” Executive Producer CARA TALLO and host AILSA CHANG will accept the award at the NAB SHOW Welcome event on OCTOBER 11th.

“For a half a century, ‘ALL THINGS CONSIDERED’ has engaged, educated and entertained countless listeners about the news and culture affecting our lives, while serving as a showcase for the importance of public radio,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “It is a fitting tribute that we induct this landmark program of radio history into the BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME as it celebrates its 50th year on the air.”

