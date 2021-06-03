Montone

Longtime AUDACY News WINS-A/NEW YORK reporter JOHN MONTONE has announced his retirement, MONTONE joined morning anchor LEE HARRIS on THURSDAY (6/3) to announce his exit from the station.

MONTONE, whose feature stories with man-on-the-street interviews have been a signature element of WINS programming for almost 40 years, will continue making appearances on the station and will continue his "FACEBOOK LIVE AT 8:05."

In a letter to listeners, MONTONE recounted his career on WINS, from his first story on the search for a serial killer in NEW JERSEY to the pandemic, including 9/11, elections, riots, and the mob (with one "stone Mafia killer" coming up to him after a live report to say he was a fan). "(B)est of all was representing the world's most important radio station in the greatest city on earth," MONTONE wrote. "Down in the subways or on the streets, in the 'boros and the burbs,' I talked to the cabbies, bus drivers, food cart guys, hardhats on the night shift, nurses working double time and the homeless waking up in train stations. I interviewed mothers running with their children to catch the school bus. And store owners rolling down the metal gates to open for the day. There are few more beautiful sights to behold than a full moon over the Hudson at 4 A.M. or sunrise over the East River. And through the years whenever someone saw our microphone with the bright yellow call letters 1010 WINS and called out to say hello, shake hands with me or in recent years snap a selfie, I always said what I will say now, Thanks for listening."

