Auction Applications

The FCC's Media Bureau and Office of Economics and Analytics have released the status of the 158 short-form applications received for AM and FM construction permit Auction 109.

Among the applications filed in the auction of 4 AM construction permits and 136 FM construction permits, scheduled to begin on JULY 27th, were 107 complete applications 50 incomplete applications, and one rejected application.

Applicants whose filings were deemed complete must submit their opening payment upfront by JUNE 16th; those with incomplete applications will get letters spelling out what was not complete and must resubmit the applications in complete form with the upfront payment by JUNE 16th.

See the list of complete applications here, the list of incomplete applications here, and the rejected application list here.

