Brooks & Dunn (Photo: Maverick Management)

The BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX will honor military members, police, firefighters, first responders and frontline heroes during its "FREEDOM FRIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT," taking place on the event's opening night, FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th. The concert, sponsored by WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP, will feature appearances by BROOKS & DUNN, JAMEY JOHNSON, TYLER FARR and VINCE NEIL. The concert will also bring awareness to military charities, including the CHARLIE AND HAZEL DANIELS VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILY CENTER at MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP to honor the frontline heroes who serve and protect us on a daily basis, and excited to announce our 'FREEDOM FRIDAY' lineup,” said BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX CEO MATT CREWS. “Our hope is this performance shows a small token of appreciation to those in the service that work so hard to allow us to live lives of freedom and enjoy events like this year’s BIG MACHINE's MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX.”

The three-day festival in NASHVILLE will take place from FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th through SUNDAY, AUGUST 8th.

« see more Net News