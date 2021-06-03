ACM Lifting Lives partners with Cameo for "Cameo Goes Country"

The philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, ACM LIFTING LIVES, has partnered with CAMEO for the "CAMEO GOES COUNTRY" campaign to benefit ACM LIFTING LIVES' COVID-19 Response Fund, along with music therapy programs for both mental and physical health related issues. CARRIE UNDERWOOD, CHRISSY METZ, KIP MOORE, MICKEY GUYTON, TYLER HUBBARD and more Country supporters are kicking off the fundraising event on CAMEO.

"CAMEO GOES COUNTRY" is live TODAY (6/3) through WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30th. Fans are able to purchase virtual meet-and-greet tickets, book personalized messages, and view the participating artists in support of the initiative here. The campaign will continue to add offers from new artists and Country music celebrities throughout the month of JUNE, and the website will be updated daily with new exclusive offers.

The more than 25 Country artists involved are donating of their proceeds to the cause. Additional participating artists include: ADAM HAMBRICK, BRANDON LAY, CAYLEE HAMMACK, JON PARDI, JORDAN DAVIS, JOSH TURNER, LAUREN ALAINA, MADDIE & TAE, PRISCILLA BLOCK, RUNAWAY JUNE, TRACE ADKINS, TRAVIS DENNING, WALKER HAYES and several others.

