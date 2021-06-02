CMB's Annual Radio Conference

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS annual radio conference, Momentum 2021, wraps up with day 3 on (6/4).

The morning educational session will feature speakers MIKE MCVAY, EUGENE CHO, and GREG STIELSTRA with performances by DANNY GOKEY, AUSTIN FRENCH, HANNAH KERR, JOSH WILSON, and CASTING CROWNS.

The afternoon educational session will feature speakers KEN JOHNSON and PAT WILLIAMS with performances by STEPHEN STANLEY, TASHA LAYTON, and WE THE KINGDOM.

The CMB Awards Dinner will celebrate the CMB Station of the Year Awards for small, medium, large and major markets, as well as, Community Service Award, and the RICH MULLINS Artist Impact Award.

The event wraps up with the Acoustic Cafe' featuring five artists sharing the stage together: HOPE DARST, JONATHAN TRAYLOR, MATTHEW WEST, SIDEWALK PROPHETS, and UNSPOKEN.

