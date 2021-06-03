Honorary Host

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning host ELLEN K will serve as honorary host of this year's CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES’ WALK AND PLAY L.A. event JUNE 12. The KOST team will be there, led by Team Captain DARLENE RODRIGUEZ.

CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES provides life-changing and lifesaving care for children and families in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.





